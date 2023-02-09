First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

LGND stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $128.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

