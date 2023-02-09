First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,562 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after buying an additional 735,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after buying an additional 479,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,738,000 after buying an additional 458,496 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

NYSE SLF opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.