First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $368,000 in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 78,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,643,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 61,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,583,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
BATS NUMV opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43.
