First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $409,000 in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XMTR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $311,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,740,244.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $311,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,740,244.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,737 shares of company stock worth $4,349,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

