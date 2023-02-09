First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,802.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,623 shares of company stock valued at $338,537. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

