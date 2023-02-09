First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,512,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of WOOD opened at $76.60 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.