First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $373,000 Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

