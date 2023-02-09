First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,590. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

