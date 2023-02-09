First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,287 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $79.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.