First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 74.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 903,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,232,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Integer Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Integer

Integer stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading

