First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $115,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 676.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $65.48 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $78.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01.

