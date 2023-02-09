First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,515 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90.

