First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,351,000 after acquiring an additional 60,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 819,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,024,000 after acquiring an additional 58,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.36 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

