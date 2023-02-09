First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $129.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

