First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at $195,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

