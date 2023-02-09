First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,157 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.07 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

