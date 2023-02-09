First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,883 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $4,747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

