First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,474 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Greenbrier Companies worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 283,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GBX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GBX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

