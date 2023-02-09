First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,558 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.