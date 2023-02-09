First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 28,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.2 %

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

