First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,162 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $47.78 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 143.27%. The company had revenue of $294.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 112.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 3,396 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $191,228.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

