First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $355,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,592,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 55.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

