First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $419,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 159,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 139,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 109.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SPLG opened at $48.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

