First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $136.44 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $154.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57.

