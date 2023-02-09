First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

