Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.17

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.17 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 482404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.