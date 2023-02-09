Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Flex were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

