Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,201 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21.

On Friday, December 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $145.30 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average of $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in F5 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in F5 by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in F5 by 106.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in F5 by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in F5 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

