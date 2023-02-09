Game Creek Capital LP Purchases 9,462 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 7.4 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

