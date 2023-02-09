General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth $295,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth $343,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.