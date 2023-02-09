Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,950.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

