Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stock Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at $555,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

