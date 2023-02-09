Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

