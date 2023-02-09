Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Drystone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 121,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

