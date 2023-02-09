Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after buying an additional 9,971,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $665.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.69.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

