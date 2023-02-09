Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repay Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, President Shaler Alias acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $103,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Shaler Alias acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $515,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 181,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,570. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $871.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -960.04 and a beta of 0.98. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Repay had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.