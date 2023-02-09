Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.82% and a negative net margin of 818.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. Analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRNE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

