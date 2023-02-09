Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 555,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,927 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $417.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

