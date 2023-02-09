Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPRE stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.74. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

