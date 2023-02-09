Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,042 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GO opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.05.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.