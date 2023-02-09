GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,487 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,775.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,595 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,221.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 34,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.