Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

