Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading

