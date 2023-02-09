Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Buys 3,936 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,441.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

