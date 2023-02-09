Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $134,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Himax Technologies stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.63 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.