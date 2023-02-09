Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.