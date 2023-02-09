Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,108,000 after buying an additional 1,656,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 257,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

