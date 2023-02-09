Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.