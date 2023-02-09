HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $604.30

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 604.30 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 603.90 ($7.26), with a volume of 1876774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596 ($7.16).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.37) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.51) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.38) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695.50 ($8.36).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 548.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 518.06. The firm has a market cap of £123.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,275.83.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($230,460.09).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

