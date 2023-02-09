Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 381,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

